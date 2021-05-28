Covid in India may leave COVAX short of 190 million vaccine doses by end of June

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : The "terrible" surge of coronavirus cases in India has had such a severe impact on COVAX's supply that, by the end of June, there will be a shortfall of 190 million covid-19 vaccine doses, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a joint statement with Unicef, Gavi and CEPI. COVAX is a global initiative towards equitable access to vaccines worldwide to both higher-income and lower-income countries. CEPI is Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Gavi is the vaccine alliance.

Under its call to action to equip COVAX to deliver 2 billion doses in 2021, the agencies said that they have delivered over 70 million doses to 126 countries and economies around the world since February—from remote islands to conflict settings—managing the largest and most complex roll-out of vaccines in history.

"The terrible surge of the virus in India has had a severe impact on COVAX's supply in the second quarter of this year, to the point where, by the end of June we will face a shortfall of 190 million doses," the statement said.

“Even though COVAX will have larger volumes available later in the year through the deals it has already secured with several manufacturers, if we do not address the current, urgent shortfall the consequences could be catastrophic," it said.

The agencies said that countries that are advanced in their vaccination programmes are seeing cases of covid-19 decline, hospitalizations decrease and early signs of some kind of normality resume. However, the global picture is far more worrying.

"The pandemic has just taken a frightening new turn, as a deadly surge of cases rages across South Asia and other hotspots. Countries with the largest supplies should redirect doses to COVAX now, to have maximum impact," according to the statement.

Ghebreyesus earlier this month in a press briefing at WHO had said that once the devastating covid-19 outbreak in India recedes, the Serum Institute of India (SII) will need to “get back on track and catch up" on its delivery commitments to COVAX.

As per the collaboration among the SII, Gavi and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Serum Instituteis supposed to deliver 240 million doses to various low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), including Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, and India, under COVAX by June at an agreed price of $3 per dose, which will be borne by the facility's dedicated fund.

