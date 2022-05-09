Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday warned that there are very high chances that daily infection rate of COVID-19 will once again surge in June and July and the best way ahead is to speed up the vaccination drive against the infection. The comment comes at a time when Omicron BA.2 has become dominant across the world and BA.4 and BA.5 are leading another surge in South Africa.

He said the precaution dose was being given to frontline and health workers and the state government had sought financial aid from the Centre to administer it to other segments as well.

With Covid cases rising slightly, the health minister warned earlier this month that the state government might make it mandatory for people to wear face masks

"If Covid-19 cases continue to rise, then we will have to make the wearing of masks compulsory," he said.

"As of now, we have asked people to wear it voluntarily but if it (Covid cases) increases then will have to think about it," he added.

Tope had also assured that they are continuously monitoring the Covid situation in the state and this time, they are more inclined towards vaccinating the children.

"We are monitoring the situation in the state- our focus is to boost vaccination for kids in the state. The vaccination programme will start soon; it will be difficult for us but we will make every possible effort to complete the task," he had added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 121 fresh cases of coronavirus, down from 224 the previous day, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said. With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,79,278 , while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,847, it said. The state had reported 224 coronavirus cases and one fatality on Sunday.