Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday warned that there are very high chances that daily infection rate of COVID-19 will once again surge in June and July and the best way ahead is to speed up the vaccination drive against the infection. The comment comes at a time when Omicron BA.2 has become dominant across the world and BA.4 and BA.5 are leading another surge in South Africa.

