Covid likely to worsen rising trend of wasting in children, obesity: UN

It is too soon to assess the full impact of the lockdown and other containment measures, but it is estimated that at least another 83 million people to 132 million, globally, may go hungry in 2020 as a result of the economic recession triggered by covid-19, the report said. “It is clear that the covid-19 pandemic is already delivering shocks to both the supply and the demand side of food systems throughout the world. The pandemic has created disruptions along the food supply chain."