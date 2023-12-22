LIVE UPDATES

Covid news LIVE updates: India reports 328 Covid cases; Kerala tops with 265 infections

12 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Covid news LIVE updates: India is experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. In addition, the country is also witnessing a new sub-variant JN.1, raising concerns about its potential threat. JN.1 is derived from BA 2.86, a ‘pirola’ variant that is an Omicron subvariant in and of itself.