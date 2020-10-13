Covid lockdown: 100 power connections disconnected by industries in Noida

Covid lockdown: 100 power connections disconnected by industries in Noida1 min read . 08:59 AM IST
Industrial units in Gautam Budh Nagar have withdrawn about 100 power connections, due to the impact of Covid-19 imposed lockdown
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Industrial units in Gautam Budh Nagar have withdrawn about 100 power connections, due to the impact of Covid-19 imposed lockdown
Industrial units in the Gautam Budh Nagar have withdrawn about 100 power connections, due to the impact of Covid-19 imposed lockdown.
Industrial units in the Gautam Budh Nagar have withdrawn about 100 power connections, due to the impact of Covid-19 imposed lockdown.
Speaking to ANI, Virendra Nath, Chief Engineer, Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) Noida division said: "Many industries and businesses have been affected by lockdown. We have got many applications after lockdown from divisions regarding reducing electricity load and some wanted to end their connections. Till now, about 100 power connections have been permanently disconnected and around 150 applications have come to reduce the power supply according to a factory power usage."
Speaking to ANI, Virendra Nath, Chief Engineer, Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) Noida division said: "Many industries and businesses have been affected by lockdown. We have got many applications after lockdown from divisions regarding reducing electricity load and some wanted to end their connections. Till now, about 100 power connections have been permanently disconnected and around 150 applications have come to reduce the power supply according to a factory power usage."
"Now things are stabilizing and load is generated among the industries," he said.
"It does affect our revenue as the place like Noida has big commercial institutions like malls, shopping centres etc," he added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.