Covid infections are declining across the country but states are cautious with their unlocking process and holding on to restrictions to break the chain of transmission of virus.

Despite significant drop in cases, some states have chosen to extend the ongoing lockdown. Among the latest states that have extended the restrictions are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Haryana, Odisha, Telangana, Kerala, Goa, and Sikkim.

However, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have announced easing of restrictions in districts with less active cases. But even in these states, night curfew and weekend shutdown will remain effective.

Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have announced some relaxations in the restrictions due to a decline in new cases and positivity rate. Delhi has allowed factory and construction works in closed campus while other states have allowed shops to open for more hours, and at some places malls can open with certain conditions.

Telangana

The Telangana government has extended the ongoing lockdown by another 10 days from Monday with relaxations from 6 AM to 1 PM every day.

Odisha

In Odisha, lockdown has been extended by 16 more days, till June 17.

Here, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said that the restrictions are primarily aimed at "restricting movement of people and not goods".

Haryana

Haryana has extended the lockdown till June 7 with some more relaxations. Now, shops can open from 9 AM to 3 PM as per the odd-even system. Malls will now be allowed to open from 10 AM to 6 PM, subject to certain conditions like cap on visitors depending on the size of the premises. Colleges, industrial training institutes and schools will remain closed till June 15.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced relaxations from June 1 in districts less than 600 active cases. There are 20 districts including Lucknow where active cases are more than 600, thus they won't see any relaxations in restrictions. Shops and markets outside containment zones are now allowed to open from June 1. They can open from 7 am to 7 pm. But weekend lockdown, as well as night curfew from 7 PM to 7 AM will remain. Among the districts where lockdown will remain effective are Meerut, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also started the unlock process in the Union Territory. Now, barber shops, saloons, parlours and liquor shops can open three days a week, except on Saturdays and Sundays. However, educational institutions would continue to remain shut till June 15. All cinemas, multiplexes, clubs, gyms, spas, massage centres and paid parks will also remain closed till further orders. Corona night curfew would remain imposed in all 20 districts from 8 PM to 7 AM and there will be weekend curfew from 8 PM Friday till 7 AM.

The administration has put five Kashmir districts – Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara and Budgam - in the 'red zone', while the rest 15 districts are in 'orange'. Public transport and malls will not function in the red zone.

Maharashtra and Goa

The Maharashtra government has also extended lockdown-like curbs by another 15 days from June 1. The Goa government has extended the ongoing "corona curfew" by another week till June 7.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a phase-wise unlocking of the curfew restrictions beginning June 1. The weekend lockdown will continue to be in force across the state. There will be separate sets of unlocking guidelines for the places having the Covid positivity rate above and below five per cent. On Sunday, the state government allowed 100 per cent attendance for officers and 50 per cent for other employees in its offices.

Sikkim

The Sikkim government has extended its statewide lockdown for another week till June 7. However, some relaxations have been announced for shops and agricultural activities among others.

On Sunday, India recorded 1,65,553 new Covid cases, the lowest in 46 days. The country had reported 1,61,736 cases on April 13. The daily positivity rate also declined to 8.02 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for the sixth consecutive day.





