Covid lockdown: Extension or relaxation? Know which states have announced what

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced relaxations from June 1 in districts less than 600 active cases. There are 20 districts including Lucknow where active cases are more than 600, thus they won't see any relaxations in restrictions. Shops and markets outside containment zones are now allowed to open from June 1. They can open from 7 am to 7 pm. But weekend lockdown, as well as night curfew from 7 PM to 7 AM will remain. Among the districts where lockdown will remain effective are Meerut, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly and Gautam Buddh Nagar.