Maharashtra Health Minister today urged the Centre to start vaccinating children in the 11-18 age group against Covid-19 and also provide a booster dose for the elderly.

He said the request has been made to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. "Over the last 20 days, around 1,000 children have been affected by Covid-19.

While the symptoms are mild, they can still infect other members of the family. So we have asked the Centre to start vaccinating children in the 11-18 age group as well as give booster dose to the elderly," Tope said.

Covid-19 cases were dropping and it was now for the state education department to take a call on opening schools for classroom teaching for standards I to IV as the pediatrics task force formed to tackle the pandemic had given its consent, Tope informed.

The closure of schools due to the outbreak had not only brought about education loss to students, but they were also affected emotionally and mentally, he said.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 845 fresh coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities, while the active case count dropped below 10,000, according to the health department.

With this, the state's infection tally rose to 66,29,875 and the death toll to 1,40,739, it said.

A total of 730 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,75,682, leaving the state with 9,799 active cases.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery rate now stands at 97.67% and the fatality rate is 2.12%. The cumulative number of tests conducted so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,46,87,403, of which 93,193 samples were examined in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai city reported the highest 212 new infections in the day, followed by Pune city which added 101 cases. Among the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra (each consisting of a set of districts), the Mumbai region reported the highest 358 cases, Pune region 250 and Nashik region 162 cases.

Aurangabad region added 24 cases, Latur 19, Kolhapur 15, Nagpur 10 and Akola seven cases.

Mumbai region reported seven fatalities, followed by five in Pune region, two in Nashik region and Latur regions each. Nagpur, Akola and Aurangabad did not report any Covid-19 fatality in the last 24 hours.

