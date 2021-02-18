Maharashtra recorded 5427 new patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday taking the total number of active patients to 40, 858. The patient recovery rate stands at 95.5%.

A total of 2543 patients have been cured taking the total number of patients cured and discharged from hospitals to 19,87, 804.

Of late, Maharashtra has been witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases. The state reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day count in more than two months.

In view of the recent spurt in cases, Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tightened Covid-related guidelines in the city.

According to the latest revised release, BMC stated that people in home quarantine to be stamped on the back of the hands. It also said that it will appoint 300 marshals to monitor those travelling without masks in trains. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, a weekend lockdown was announced in Amravati district of the same Vidarbha region from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday.

Along with that, concerned by growing number of coronavirus cases, the administration in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district ordered a ten-day lockdown from Thursday night.

