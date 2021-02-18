OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra reports over 5,000 new Covid cases, highest daily jump in last 75 days
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Health officials have detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including in Mumbai, the country's financial capital. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (AP)
Maharashtra reports over 5,000 new Covid cases, highest daily jump in last 75 days

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 09:37 PM IST Staff Writer

  • With 5,427 new cases, the caseload Maharashtra rose to 20,81,520 while 38 fatalities took the death toll due to the pandemic to 51,669
  • In view of the recent spurt in cases, Mumbai's civic body tightened Covid-related guidelines in the city

Maharashtra recorded 5427 new patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday taking the total number of active patients to 40, 858. The patient recovery rate stands at 95.5%.

A total of 2543 patients have been cured taking the total number of patients cured and discharged from hospitals to 19,87, 804.

Of late, Maharashtra has been witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases. The state reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day count in more than two months.

In view of the recent spurt in cases, Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tightened Covid-related guidelines in the city.

According to the latest revised release, BMC stated that people in home quarantine to be stamped on the back of the hands. It also said that it will appoint 300 marshals to monitor those travelling without masks in trains. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, a weekend lockdown was announced in Amravati district of the same Vidarbha region from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday.

Along with that, concerned by growing number of coronavirus cases, the administration in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district ordered a ten-day lockdown from Thursday night.

