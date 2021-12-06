1 min read.Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 08:45 PM ISTLivemint
The Maharashtra government has revised rates for Covid-19 RT-PCR tests conducted at private laboratories, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday, adding that ₹350 will be charged for samples taken from collection centres.
Tope said on Twitter that for tests conducted at laboratories in hospitals, Covid care centres and quarantine centres, ₹500 will be charged.