The Maharashtra government has revised rates for Covid-19 RT-PCR tests conducted at private laboratories, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday, adding that ₹350 will be charged for samples taken from collection centres.

Tope said on Twitter that for tests conducted at laboratories in hospitals, Covid care centres and quarantine centres, ₹500 will be charged.

A charge of ₹700 will be applicable if a sample is collected from home, the minister added. “No private laboratory can seek more charges than these," the minister added.

Two more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday, taking the total tally of the new Covid-19 variant in the state to 10.

A 37-year-old man who arrived in Mumbai from South Africa and his 36-year-old female friend who landed in the city from the United States have both tested positive for Omicron.

As per the Maharashtra government, both the patients displayed no symptoms and were vaccinated with Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

Until now, five high-risk and 315 low-risk contacts of the patients have been traced. Further tracing is currently underway, the state government said.

The first two cases of Omicron variant were reported in the country in Karnataka, followed by one in Gujarat's Jamnagar and then another in Maharashtra's Dombivili.

On Sunday, seven cases were reported in Maharashtra's Pune district, of which six belonged to the same family.

