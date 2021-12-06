Covid: Maharashtra revises rates of RT-PCR tests at private labs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Twitter that for Covid testing conducted at laboratories in hospitals, Covid care centres and quarantine centres, ₹500 will be charged.
The Maharashtra government has revised rates for Covid-19 RT-PCR tests conducted at private laboratories, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday, adding that ₹350 will be charged for samples taken from collection centres.
Tope said on Twitter that for tests conducted at laboratories in hospitals, Covid care centres and quarantine centres, ₹500 will be charged.