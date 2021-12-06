Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Covid: Maharashtra revises rates of RT-PCR tests at private labs

Covid: Maharashtra revises rates of RT-PCR tests at private labs

A medical worker carries RT-PCR tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility
1 min read . 08:45 PM IST Livemint

  • State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Twitter that for Covid testing conducted at laboratories in hospitals, Covid care centres and quarantine centres, 500 will be charged.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Maharashtra government has revised rates for Covid-19 RT-PCR tests conducted at private laboratories, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday, adding that 350 will be charged for samples taken from collection centres.

The Maharashtra government has revised rates for Covid-19 RT-PCR tests conducted at private laboratories, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday, adding that 350 will be charged for samples taken from collection centres.

Tope said on Twitter that for tests conducted at laboratories in hospitals, Covid care centres and quarantine centres, 500 will be charged.

Tope said on Twitter that for tests conducted at laboratories in hospitals, Covid care centres and quarantine centres, 500 will be charged.

A charge of 700 will be applicable if a sample is collected from home, the minister added. “No private laboratory can seek more charges than these," the minister added.

A charge of 700 will be applicable if a sample is collected from home, the minister added. “No private laboratory can seek more charges than these," the minister added.

Two more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday, taking the total tally of the new Covid-19 variant in the state to 10.

Two more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday, taking the total tally of the new Covid-19 variant in the state to 10.

A 37-year-old man who arrived in Mumbai from South Africa and his 36-year-old female friend who landed in the city from the United States have both tested positive for Omicron.

A 37-year-old man who arrived in Mumbai from South Africa and his 36-year-old female friend who landed in the city from the United States have both tested positive for Omicron.

As per the Maharashtra government, both the patients displayed no symptoms and were vaccinated with Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

As per the Maharashtra government, both the patients displayed no symptoms and were vaccinated with Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

Until now, five high-risk and 315 low-risk contacts of the patients have been traced. Further tracing is currently underway, the state government said.

Until now, five high-risk and 315 low-risk contacts of the patients have been traced. Further tracing is currently underway, the state government said.

The first two cases of Omicron variant were reported in the country in Karnataka, followed by one in Gujarat's Jamnagar and then another in Maharashtra's Dombivili.

The first two cases of Omicron variant were reported in the country in Karnataka, followed by one in Gujarat's Jamnagar and then another in Maharashtra's Dombivili.

On Sunday, seven cases were reported in Maharashtra's Pune district, of which six belonged to the same family.

On Sunday, seven cases were reported in Maharashtra's Pune district, of which six belonged to the same family.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!