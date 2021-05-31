Covid: Maximise use of near-to-home vaccination centres, says govt to states

The Centre on Monday congratulated states and UTs for the step taken to accelerate the pace of COVID vaccination process in the last week of May but mentioned that there is scope for accelerating the pace further. It also urged the states to to increase the number of near-to-home vaccination centres, and create awareness among the masses for use of these CVCs.

Union Health Secretary Shri Rajesh Bhushan on Monday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 vaccination drive in collaboration with States and UTs and during the meeting he ensured more flexibilities to states to enhance the pace of vaccination and increased vaccine supplies for June 2021.

As per the official release, the total availability of vaccines is going to increase further in June 2021. Nearly 12 crores doses will be available to States and UTs in June 2021 enabling them to ramp up the vaccination numbers.

The Centre will provide the states and UTs with the available buffer stock to urgently replenish their depleting stocks so that the vaccination drive carries on with a steady pace, the release said.

During the meeting today, Bhushan noted that a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach has allowed for the exercise to be modified to suit present circumstances in wide consultation with all the stakeholders which has resulted in more flexibility to the States and UTs regarding the vaccination program.

Maximise use of near-to-home vaccination centres

He also urged the states and UTs to increase the number of near-to-home vaccination centres, and create awareness among the masses for use of these CVCs.

"The process of identification of NHCVC Site and linkage with existing CVC was reiterated. States/UTs are to identify and designate an existing COVID Vaccination Center (CVC) to undertake vaccination at NHCVC," the letter said.

It also said, Nodal Officer of designated CVC will review the proposed NHCVCs for essential criteria viz. availability of 3 rooms/space for vaccination, accessibility for senior citizens/ special need, feasibility of managing AEFIs and availability of internet etc. Nodal Officer In charge of designated CVC is required to ensure vaccine, logistics and vaccination team deployment on the day of vaccination.

States/UTs were also exhorted to proactively increase engagement with private hospitals on COVID vaccinations. States/UTs were advised to constitute a 2/3-member dedicated team to regularly coordinate with vaccine manufacturers and private hospitals for timely supplies of vaccine, the release said.

Efforts should be made to reduce vaccine wastage

It was again pointed to States and UTs to make focused efforts to drastically reduce wastage of COVID vaccine which is a public health commodity through optimal vaccine utilization, it said.

While the overall levels have considerably reduced, Union Health Secretary pointed that there were many states which still needed to substantially reduce the wastage. It was suggested to States/UTs to retrain and reorient vaccinators to ensure judicious usage of the vaccines, it added.

