Disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday signalled that government’s ambitious disinvestment schedule for FY22 may get delayed by a few months due to ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic but exuded confidence that the ₹1.75 trillion target is still achievable.

“Any divestment would mean that there are bidders on the other side, and we have to listen to them as well. To some extent the timing will be conditioned with the way they respond. In last month or so the pandemic has really come like a storm, and we have to wait and see if the storm passes, we can then gather our things and continue. The stock markets are also going up and down. That does not bring us to any despondency at this moment so far as FY22 is concerned," said Pandey who is in charge of both the Department of Investment and Public Asset management (DIPAM) as well as the Department of Civil Aviation.

Pandey was speaking at the THIRD edition of the three day long Mint India Investment Summit 2021 which began on Wednesday.

DIPAM had planned to complete privatisation of BPCL and Air India in the first half of FY22. However, Pandey hinted such strategic disinvestments may spill over to the second half of FY22 because of the pandemic related disruptions.

“I must admit that with the present wave we have to see how soon we are able to have freer physical movements, particularly flight schedules and others because certain amount of sight inspection is also involved in the due diligence. But subject to the availability of the human resources that the bidders deploy, a lot of work can progress online and some of the work which is more physical will have to actually wait till things are clearer on the physical movement side," he said adding that this may lead to a little bit of a delay in the disinvestment cycle depending on how this wave goes.

Speaking at an earlier session of the India Investment Summit, Niti Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant said the government backed think tank has already finalised and made its recommendation for disinvestment of two public sector banks and one insurance company to DIPAM. “We have sent a very strong signal that India is willing to take tough decisions to boost growth. Dipam will be taking this forward in due course," he added.

Pandey said the Niti Aayog's recommendations will be taken forward by the department of financial services in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India for necessary legislative changes. “They are targeting monsoon session for bringing the amendments (in the Parliament)," he added.

However, Pandey hinted that the actual sell of the financial institutions may not take place in FY22. “Finance Minister had suggested that the two banks and one general insurance company will be taken up. It was not clearly said that all will be accomplished in FY22. Of course, we have another one which is IDBI bank. What she (Nirmala Sitharaman) said in the budget speech is that in addition to the IDBI bank there will be two more banks (that will be put for privatisation)," he added.

Pandey said for the much-anticipated initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation may now be launched in the March quarter of FY22 and currently both DIPAM and LIC are engaged in discovering the embedded value of the life insurance behemoth. “This is the most critical task and that we are monitoring on a very intensive basis, almost on a week-to-week basis," he added.

On Air India, Pandey said the due diligence process is on and it will take a few months to complete the process. “There could be a little bit of a slippage in terms of time than what we were planning earlier. Some international facilitatory movement on travel may also be needed. Air India as a company is ready to give all the necessary help to bidders to carry out their due diligence process," he added.

Gireesh Chandra Prasad and Rhik Kundu contributed to this story.

