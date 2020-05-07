Covid may open up rare Heathrow slot for Vistara, boost international plans

NEW DELHI: The covid-19 pandemic has given Vistara a prized opportunity -- to pick up slots at the busy London Heathrow airport -- as local airlines scale down their operations amid the viral outbreak, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint.

Several airlines, including major European airlines, are scaling back their operations, which gives Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, an opportunity to pick up slots at busy airports like Heathrow, said the first person, requesting anonymity.

"Though most airlines would perhaps hold on to their Heathrow slots, London-based airlines, which have announced scaling back of operations, may not be operating all their slots. So, there will be opportunities for Vistara to get such slots which were difficult to come by earlier," the person added.

During the current summer season, existing airlines that operate out of Heathrow have been given flexibility, and extensions on their slots, due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. A vast majority of airline operations around the globe is currently grounded to prevent the spread of the covid-19 pandemic. Generally, slots are redistributed to other airlines if left unused by an airline.

Vistara, which is liaising with airport authorities and slot co-ordinators at London Heathrow, is hopeful of bagging a slot during the winter schedule, the second person mentioned above said, requesting anonymity.

For Vistara, London is 'the jewel of European destinations' and one that the airline wants to fly to in future, the airline's chief executive Leslie Thng had said earlier in March. The airline took delivery of its first wide body Boeing 787 aircraft in February, with plans of flying to destinations like London, Paris and Frankfurt before the outbreak of covid-19 pandemic.

However, landing a slot at the busy Heathrow airport, which can cost up to $70 million, was proving to be a headache. The airline was also considering London's Gatwick airport, which is base for several carriers, as an alternate option.

"Gatwick is still a backup option. But preference will be to land a slot at Heathrow airport, as that's where a majority of airline operations are. Besides this, Vistara also has a partnership with British Airways, which is based out of the Heathrow airport," said the first person.

Meanwhile, Vistara hopes to restart international operations latest by the October-December. Before grounding of operations, the airline flew to international destinations like Singapore, Colombo, Kathmandu, Bangkok and Dubai.

"Even if we resume domestic operations by mid-May or June, international operations will resume only during third or fourth quarter of calendar year," the first person, mentioned above, said.

However, with covid-19 outbreak muting travel demand, especially in the international sectors, creating enough demand for international flights will be a challenge.

"Even if we operate these flights, we need to make sure there is enough demand, as we can't operate empty planes. Probability of losing money on flights to Europe in near future is higher since there may not be enough demand," the above mentioned person said.

When contacted, a Vistara spokesperson didn't offer comments on the carrier's international plans. "We don't have a comment to share at this point," the spokesperson said.

Vistara, which took delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft in February, was expected to add three more such aircraft by July. However, as things stand the airline has only one such aircraft in its fleet.

"Vistara's original international expansion plans will now be delayed by a few months due to covid-19 pandemic. Deliveries of Boeing 787 planes are also expected to be delayed due to closure of factories," the person added.

According to aviation consultancy firm CAPA India, India's international air traffic is expected to fall from approximately 70 million in FY2020 to 35-40 million in FY2021.

"Vistara may get slots at London Heathrow, but it will compete with established international players in the sector when the market rebounds. So, it will be a challenge for the airline to fill up its planes and maximize its return from the slots," said Mark Martin, chief executive of aviation consultancy firm Martin Consulting LLC.

