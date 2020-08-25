Covid may unlock staggering riches of India’s temples

Inside the deep vaults of temples such as Sabarimala, groups of men in loincloth are venturing in to take stock of massive piles of gold jewellery that have been preserved for years. With even the Gods finding it tough to weather the financial crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic, places of worship are now making contingency plans to tide over the tough times.

The iconic Sabarimala temple that attracts around 30 million visitors every year, and 1247 other temples under the Kerala government-run Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), are planning to knock on the doors of Reserve Bank India (RBI) for gold loans owing to a financial crunch.

The move, the TDB said, was under planning for some time, but has attained a sense of urgency after facing a severe cash crunch due to the pandemic. The virus scare has led to, if not an outright ban on religious gatherings, devotees largely staying away from their favourite gods for most part of this year.

The move could give a renewed push to unlock vast reserves of temple gold in the country. In the last few months, officials of some of the world's wealthiest temples in India— from Sri Venkateswara temple at Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala to Sri Krishna temple in Kerala's Guruvayur— have claimed to struggle for funds even to pay staff salaries, after suffering crores of rupees in losses over the pandemic. In May, the TDB had even decided to sell “lamps and traditional brass utensils" unused in temples, to tide over the resource crunch.

“We are in a big crisis," said TDB President and head, N Vasu. “On 22 August, officials from the Government of India held a meeting with prominent temple boards. At least 10 boards participated in it. They encouraged us to use the existing 'Gold Monetisation Scheme' (made in 2015), where we can avail a 2.5% interest against gold loans deposited to RBI through banks," said Vasu.

“For the last five months, there were no devotees visiting our temples, but we have to spend around ₹50 crore in salaries and others per month. To tide over the crisis, we have in-principle agreed to deposit the gold in the form of coins, bars, and others donated by devotees," he said. “We expect to deposit roughly 1000kg. It will take us a month to prepare the inventory. Anything of antique value, plus everything used for daily rituals in temples, will be avoided."

Indian temples are known to possess significant wealth, often in the form of gold. An earlier World Gold Council report said the country has as much as 8.8 million pounds in hundreds of the country’s largest temples, which lies in sharp contrast to the domestic price-taker market for the precious metal.

Despite being the world’s second-largest gold consumer, the country has never been a major producer of gold. To feed the domestic fetish of the yellow metal, India is heavily dependent on imports of thousands of tonnes of gold every year, often from the world’s largest producer, China. The 2015 monetisation scheme was developed to include temple gold in the reserve and help ease the problem, and even raise the value of Indian rupee.

Kerala temples could lead the way. Sabarimala alone has earned as much as ₹3 crore every day, apart from tens of thousands of jewellery, in the few hours it was opened during worship season last year, as per the Board. Its front yard features a mast, covered using 9.16 kg of gold.

Unlocking temple gold is fraught with complex problems, ranging from legal barriers to local politics. Deities, legally treated as minors in India who can own property, are represented by an official guardian in most of Kerala's temples. Every high-value transaction by such temple boards, known as "Devaswoms", for non-temple uses are criticised by right-wing politicians, as well as needs permission from the Kerala High Court.

“We understand the risk. We will only go ahead after taking permission from various stakeholders, including from the high court," said Vasu.

