Covid may unlock staggering riches of India’s temples

“For the last five months, there were no devotees visiting our temples, but we have to spend around ₹50 crore in salaries and others per month. To tide over the crisis, we have in-principle agreed to deposit the gold in the form of coins, bars, and others donated by devotees," he said. “We expect to deposit roughly 1000kg. It will take us a month to prepare the inventory. Anything of antique value, plus everything used for daily rituals in temples, will be avoided."