OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid measures to continue in Jammu & Kashmir till further orders, no weekend curfew

Jammu and Kashmir government has announced that measures to control spread of Covid-19 will continue in the union territory will continue to remain in force till further order.

In a statement on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction clarified that there shall be no weekend curfew in the union territory. Night curfew will continue in all districts from 8 PM to 7 AM, it further added

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout