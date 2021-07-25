Jammu and Kashmir government has announced that measures to control spread of Covid-19 will continue in the union territory will continue to remain in force till further order.

In a statement on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction clarified that there shall be no weekend curfew in the union territory. Night curfew will continue in all districts from 8 PM to 7 AM, it further added

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.