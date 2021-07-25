Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid measures to continue in Jammu & Kashmir till further orders, no weekend curfew

Covid measures to continue in Jammu & Kashmir till further orders, no weekend curfew

The limit of 25 people for all gatherings will remain in force in Jammu and Kashmir.
1 min read . 08:24 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

While there is no weekend curfew in Jammu and Kashmir, night curfew will continue to remain in force across all districts from 8 PM to 7 AM

Jammu and Kashmir government has announced that measures to control spread of Covid-19 will continue in the union territory will continue to remain in force till further order.

In a statement on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction clarified that there shall be no weekend curfew in the union territory. Night curfew will continue in all districts from 8 PM to 7 AM, it further added

