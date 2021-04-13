Amid talks of a complete lockdown in Maharashtra to arrest the COVID-19 surge, a huge number of migrant laborers were seen arriving at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai's Kulra area on Tuesday. However, the Railways has noted it as usual summer rush and said that there is nothing to panic, news agency ANI reported.

Central Railway CPRO stated, "So considering the special trains and routine trains, this crowd is usual summer season crowd. No need to panic."

It also said, "This crowd at LTT, Kurla isn't something very unusual, it's routine summer season rush. Today total 23 trains are scheduled to depart from LTT, out of which 16 are either North-bound or East-bound. Out of these 16, 5 are summer special trains."

Central Railway is operating 12 of the 88 scheduled summer special trains for North India, apart from 18-20 regular special trains for Darbhanga, Patna, Danapur, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Manduadih, Puri, Raxaul and Guwahati among other destinations, PTI reported.

A PTI report on Monday also said, , as per Railway sources, the passenger rush on outstation trains in Mumbai has increased since the last weekend.

The sources further said though the rush on outstation trains has gone up since the state government announced fresh COVID- 19 curbs earlier this month, the weekend saw a steady flow of passengers on long-distance trains originating from different stations in the metropolis.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Huge crowd of migrant workers arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Kurla pic.twitter.com/6zkz8xt0eE — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

As the Maharashtra government mulling a complete lockdown to curb the current surge in COVID-19 cases, state minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday told news agency ANI that the the people will get enough time to prepare for a lockdown before it is implemented.

"The state govt is making a fool-proof plan on what needs to be allowed and for how many days, during the lockdown. This will give sufficient time to people if they want to move somewhere or come here and prepare them mentally, ahead of lockdown," Sheikh informed.

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a crucial meeting with the state's Covid-19 task force to discuss measures, including imposition of a lockdown in the state, to break the virus chain.

"Duration of the lockdown and how to handle its economic fallout was discussed during today's meeting. The task force is of the view that the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state is such that a lockdown is required," the minister said.

Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state in terms surge in the number of coronavirus cases, reported 51,751 new COVID19 cases and 258 death on Monday, as per the state health bulletin. Currently, the total tally reached 34,58,996, while the active cases stands at 5,64,746. The death toll rose to 58,245. The state also saw 52,312 discharges in the last 24 hours taking the recovery total to 28,34,473.

The country's financial capital Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 6,905 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. It also recorded 43 deaths in the same time span. On a positive note, the city has registered 9,037 recoveries in one day bringing down the active caseload to 90,267.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via