NITI Aayog's VK Paul on Thursday said that Mizoram is a state of concern for its Covid situation. “In coming 2-3 months, we have to maintain caution against any upsurge of COVID cases. We request everyone to remain careful in the coming quarter," he said.

Paul said that he was happy to see the number of cases stabilising, even in Kerala.

During a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said almost 68% of total cases reported nationally are from Kerala. Kerala has over 1.99 lakh active cases, while 5 other states - Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra — have more than 10,000 active cases, he said.

Today, Mizoram reported 1,402 new cases with a test positivity rate of 12.10%. Aizawl registered the highest number of new cases at 779, followed by Siaha (265) and Serchhip (78). At least 242 children were among the newly-infected people. There are 13,973 active cases in the state at present.

Bhushan informed that weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%. 64 districts are still reporting above 5% Covid positivity. They are districts of concern where Covid appropriate behaviour, vaccination, surveillance in these areas must be strictly monitored, he added.

ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said that the country has been seeing some decreasing infections in Kerala. “Other states are also in the path of averting future surge. However, festivals are approaching and sudden increase in population density creates a conducive environment for virus spread," he said.

“The call of the hour is - 1) Vaccine acceptance, 2) Maintenance of COVID-appropriate behaviour, 3) Responsible travel, if necessary, 4) Responsible festivities," Bhargava added.

The ICMR DG also said that the booster doses are not the central theme at the moment in the scientific and public healthcare discussion. “Getting a full vaccination of two doses remains a major priority. Several agencies have recommended that antibody levels should not be measured," Bhargava said.

