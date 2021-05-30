Amid the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the Centre on Sunday announced that all monuments and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will remain closed till 15 June, news agency ANI reported.

Union Ministry of Culture said on Sunday, Due to the COVID19 pandemic situation, all the centrally protected monuments/sites and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India shall continue to remain closed till 15 June 2021 or until further orders.

These include 3,693 monuments and 50 museums.

Last month, the Union Ministry of Culture announced that all sites and museums under the ASI would remain closed till May 15. But later it was extended till May 30.

In its earlier order, the Union Ministry of Culture informed, "In continuation to the office order of April 15, 2021, all the centrally-protected monuments, sites and museums under the ASI shall continue to remain closed due to the present COVID-19 pandemic situation till May 31, 2021, or till further orders with immediate effect and till May 15 or until further orders."

Last year, too, all monuments and sites maintained by the ASI were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 17. They reopened in July with strict restrictions like mandatory wearing of masks, a cap on the number of visitors and social distancing. The curbs were relaxed later in the year.

India on Sunday recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the daily positivity declined to 8.02 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for the sixth consecutive day, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.36 per cent, it said.

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,25,972 in the country with 3,460 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(With inputs from agencies)

