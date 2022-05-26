This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Over 3.34 Crore adolescents in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 15403624 children have received the second
More than 12 people were vaccinated till late evening (7PM) on Thursday exceeding the total tally of vaccination coverage to over192.95 Crore so far,“ union health ministry said.
Over 3.34 Crore (33450264) adolescents in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 15403624 children have received the second dose.
Similarly, COVID-19 34000535 precaution doses have been administered to eligible individuals which includes healthcare workers, frontline workers, elderly above 60 years of age and population group from 18-59 years of age, said the ministry.
Timely measures including test, track and treat approach with focused genome sequencing, containment through containment zones, community surveillance, protocols for home isolation and effective clinical treatment have in tandem contributed to India’s COVID management, said the ministry.
Over 10406766 healthcare workers have received their first dose, approximately 10037666 inoculated with 2nd dose and 5176206 with precaution doses. Similarly, approximately 18418688 frontline workers have been administered with first dose, 17579933 with second dose and 8569365 have received precaution doses respectively," said the government.
Around 59342715 adolescents under the age group of 15-18 years have been inoculated with the first dose while 45321233 have received the second dose.