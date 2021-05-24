Covid mortality associated with 2 signs easily measurable at home: Study

"We give supplemental oxygen to patients to maintain blood oxygen saturation of 92% to 96%. It's important to note that only patients on supplemental oxygen benefit from the life-saving effects of glucocorticoids," Sotoodehnia said. "On average our hypoxemic patients had an oxygen saturation of 91% when they came into the hospital, so a huge number of them were already well below where we would've administered life-saving measures. For them, that care was delayed."