To tackle the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, Goa will draft new standard operating procedures by Saturday. However, carrying COVID-19 negative certificates will not be mandatory for those flying into the state from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed the state assembly on Friday that new SOPs will be drafted by Saturday. He was responding to a calling attention motion by Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on the rise in number of cases over the past few days. Khaunte pointed out that 32 staff of an offshore casino had been detected with the infection, and while they were shifted to a building, the casino was allowed to continue operations.

Following this, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the staff would be moved out of the building and it will be denotified as a micro containment zone. Moreover, periodic testing of staff at the casino will be made mandatory.

The minister also ruled out making COVID-19 negative certificates mandatory for those flying into the state from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala etc. He said, "There is no guarantee that the certificate which they bring along is genuine".

The state government also announced that the Shigmo festival, spring festival in Goa, which was scheduled to be held in the first week of April, would be canceled.

Sawant told the Assembly that the decision to cancel the Shigmo parades in the state has been taken to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 infection.

As many as 189 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Goa which took the number of total infections to 57,170 on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

One person died of the infection, while 66 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, the official said. The toll now stands at 822 and the count of recoveries has reached 55,070, he said, adding that the state is now left with 1,278 active cases, the official said.

As many as 2,190 swab samples were tested during the day, raising the total number of tests conducted to 5,32,970, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via