Covid negative certificate not mandatory to enter Goa: state health minister

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed the state assembly on Friday that new SOPs will be drafted by Saturday. He was responding to a calling attention motion by Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on the rise in number of cases over the past few days. Khaunte pointed out that 32 staff of an offshore casino had been detected with the infection, and while they were shifted to a building, the casino was allowed to continue operations.

