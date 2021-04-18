Guwahati: All air and train passengers travelling to Assam will have to undergo COVID-19 tests on reaching the state as its present coronavirus situation is primarily linked to people with travel history, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma has said, PTI reported.

COVID-19 negative certificates from other states will not be accepted and those entering Assam will be required to undergo both rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests on arrival, Sarma told a press conference here. "The results of the tests will be available within 24 hours but till then the passengers should stay in isolation", he said. "In Assam the current cases are linked with travel and there is no indigeneous COVID-19 here. There is no plan of any lockdown or restriction being imposed in the state," the minister said.

Sarmah said that most of the recent cases are connected with travel history and have been reported from commercial and trading centres like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Jorhat, Tezpur and Cachar, he said.

Assam Covid-19 tally

Assam on Saturday reported 876 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 2,23,816, the National Health Mission said in a bulletin. Two fresh fatalities registered in Kamrup Metro and Kamrup Rural districts also took the death toll to 1129, it said. The number of active cases in the state is currently 4,794.

No shortage of Remdesivir in Assam

"It was unlikely that there will be any shortage in the near future," he said adding there are adequate Remdesivir in the different hospitals and orders for more have been placed.

Remdesivir, used for the treatment of the contagion, will be provided free of cost for the treatment of below poverty line patients. In the case of non-BPL patients, it will be provided at a concessional rate equivalent to its procurement rate by the Assam National Health Mission.

