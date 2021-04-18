Covid negative report from other states will not be accepted in Assam: Sarma

COVID-19 negative certificates from other states will not be accepted and those entering Assam will be required to undergo both rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests on arrival, Sarma told a press conference here. "The results of the tests will be available within 24 hours but till then the passengers should stay in isolation", he said. "In Assam the current cases are linked with travel and there is no indigeneous COVID-19 here. There is no plan of any lockdown or restriction being imposed in the state," the minister said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}