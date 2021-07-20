LUCKNOW : The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday made a Covid-19 negative report or vaccination certificate mandatory for those entering the state from areas having over 3% weekly positivity rate.

Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said all those coming from other states having weekly positivity rate over 3% will have to produce a negative RTPCR report not older than four days or vaccination certificate of both doses.

The additional chief secretary (Health) further said it would be applicable for all those coming by air, rail or road routes from such states.

"The restriction is only for the states having high weekly positivity rate of over 3%. There is no restriction for other states," Prasad said, adding that the number of active cases in the state has come down to 1,093 in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, India recorded 30,093 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 125 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,11,74,322, according to the Union Health Ministry data update today.

The death toll climbed to 4,14,482 with 374 daily fatalities, the lowest in 111 days, while the active cases have declined to 4,06,130, the lowest in 117 days.

The active caseload comprises 1.30% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.37%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

