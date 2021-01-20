COVID negative report not mandatory for entering Jagannath temple from Thursday

"Devotees will not be required to show their recent COVID- 19 test report to enter the temple," the Puri collector said. Kumar also informed that a separate queue will be made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. As the administration is expecting a surge in the number of visitors, police has decided to deploy 26 platoons (one platoon comprising 30 personnel) of police force, two ASPs, seven DSPs and 20 Inspectors inside the temple and in the periphery. Although there will be no requirement for COVID negative report for the devotees, the coronavirus restrictions will be strictly followed, Verma said.

