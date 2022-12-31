Negative RT-PCR tests will be mandatory from January 1 to enter India from countries that are seeing massive COVID surge currently. These countries include China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan.

Accordingly. the airlines have been asked to modify their check-in functionalities from January 1, 2023, to incorporate the changes and issue boarding passes only to those international passengers travelling from these countries who have submitted self-declaration forms on the Air Suvidha portal.

On Friday, Covid guidelines were revised by the Centre for passengers arriving on international flights.

As per the rules, RT-PCR testing should have been done 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey. The current practice of random testing of 2%of arriving passengers in each international flight will also continue.

The ministry of Friday notified all scheduled commercial airlines, airport operators, and chief secretaries/ administrators of states/Union Territories about the revised guidelines.

These decisions have been taken amid rising cases of coronavirus infections in various parts of the world and reports regarding the circulation of variants of SARS-CoV-2 in these five countries.

Meanwhile, India reported over 200 (226) new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4.46 crore. With this, the country's active caseload increased to 3,653. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 44 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.