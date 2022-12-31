Covid negative tests mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other countries from 1 January1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 06:21 PM IST
On Friday, Covid guidelines were revised by the Centre for passengers arriving on international flights.
Negative RT-PCR tests will be mandatory from January 1 to enter India from countries that are seeing massive COVID surge currently. These countries include China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan.