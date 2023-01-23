COVID new variant: When to get tested amid fears of XBB.1.5 and Omicron BF.7?

COVID is not over yet. Even though the symptoms related to coronavirus are much less severe now, the virus still continues to create havoc the world over. Two new variants - Omicron BF.7 and Omicron XBB.1.5 - are the main cause of concern right now as they have caused massive spikes in different parts of the world. And amid the rise of the new variant, many are worried about what are the symptoms to look out for and when to get tested for COVID.

