Covid news: Does JN.1 variant require additional dose of vaccine? Here's what INSACOG chief said
The rise in the number of Covid-19 infections has prompted the health authorities to check the preparedness of the health system and issue preventive measures for people in critical age groups
A new sub-variant JN.1, is driving the surge in the number of cases of Covid-19 virus in the world including India. The rise in the number of infections has prompted the health authorities to check the preparedness of the health system and issue preventive measures for people in critical age groups. Amid some anxiety over the new variant, the India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) chief Dr NK Arora has confirmed that no additional dose of vaccine is needed for the new variant.