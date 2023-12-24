Covid news LIVE: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in India and the detection of a subvariant JN.1, India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) chief Dr NK Arora said that no additional dose of vaccine is needed against the subvariant at present.
“Every week you hear something new coming up in different parts and then it spreads all over India. We have identified a large number of subvariants, over 400 subvariants, or mutations of this virus, and fortunately, none of these Omicron variants have really been associated with more severe disease or hospitalisation," Dr NK Arora told ANI.
The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the country was recorded at 3,420.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently designated JN.1 as a variant of interest, differentiating it from its parent lineage BA.2.86. Despite its swift dissemination, the global health organization has underscored that the overall risk associated with JN.1 is currently considered low based on available evidence.
This decision by the WHO to classify JN.1 as a distinct variant of interest is a departure from its earlier classification as part of the BA.2.86 sublineages.
With the onset of winter, we witness the emergence of a new COVID variant like every year which is fueling a sudden spike in cases.
As of December 21, India reported 22 cases of the JN.1 subvariant of Covid-19. However, no clustering of cases has been observed, and all instances of the subvariant exhibit mild symptoms. But are all the symptoms the same as before or are we noticing a few new symptoms too?
Kerala, the first state to report the JN.1 Covid variant reported 265 fresh Covid-19 infections and one death in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the country was recorded at 2,997.
Are COVID-19 symptoms still the same?
Experts caution identifying the subtle changes in symptoms caused by different COVID-19 variants is challenging due to diverse antibodies from vaccinations or prior infections. Read here
