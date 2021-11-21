The primary medical research agency in India has said that there is no scientific evidence from within the country that calls for administering booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Several experts have recommended Covid-19 vaccines booster doses, especially for those with comorbidities or healthcare workers as they have already received both doses. However, the Centre is currently focussing on extending vaccination coverage across the nation under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ programme.

Dr Samiran Panda, the head of the Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases division at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said that right now the scientific evidence from within the country does not underline the need for a booster dose.

“The Ministry of Health gets guided by scientific evidence and also advised by NTAGI. These are advisory bodies and considered by the Ministry and the respective departments to develop a policy. So, policy formulation and decisions are based on scientific evidence. Right now the scientific evidence from within the country does not underline the need for a booster dose. Public health considerations are on the priority now," Dr Panda told ANI.

“If you ask me, the need of the hour is to attain 80 per cent coverage or more among the individuals with 2 doses of vaccine. Reaching out to over 80 per cent of eligible individuals is public health priority now," he further said.

Dr Panda also stressed focusing on the vaccination program rather than on the booster dose.

“Discussing the booster dose doesn't make sense because there are people who are you know, in hesitation to come forward for the second day thinking that So, if we discuss the booster to return to we are actually leaving the programme halfway," he added.

“When we are talking about the third dose, we must prioritise with the low level of immunity, immune-compromised such as cancer patients and patients who received an organ transplant and give them the booster dose first. So, I will urge the government to prioritise the frontline workers to give the third dose," said Dr Tamorish Kole, President of Asian Society for Emergency Medicine (ASEM).

