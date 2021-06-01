A special anti-Covid vaccination campaign will begin from Tuesday in Noida and Greater Noida for inoculating parents or guardians of children aged 12 or below, officials said on Monday.

The special campaign begins from two centres – JP International School in Greater Noida and the Primary Health Centre Bisrakh – where covishield would be administered to beneficiaries, the officials said.

“The campaign has been started on instructions of District Magistrate Suhas L Y so that common people can benefit from the programmes run by the government," District Immunisation Officer Neeraj Tyagi said.

“All such parents or guardians will have to book their slots through CoWIN portal. They must select the special centres allotted for them before reaching the vaccination centre at scheduled time and date," he said.

The beneficiaries will have to produce an identification document along with a proof of being parent or guardian of a child or children below 12 years of age, Tyagi said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had recently resolved to become the first “fully vaccinated" district in the country.

Over 6.20 lakh vaccine doses, including more than one lakh second doses, have been administered to people in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is next only to state capital Lucknow in absolute numbers, official statistics showed on Monday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's targeted vaccination population is 15 lakh to 16 lakh, according to the administration's estimates.

