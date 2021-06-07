Covid: Noida unlocks from today. Check new guidelines for shops, offices here

Noida relaxes Covid curfew from today: The night time curfew from 7 pm to 7 am would stay in place while the curfew will be in place over the weekend also

Noida: After over a month of restrictions in place, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has announced relaxation in Covid curfew. The relaxations were announced as the Covid-19 cases declined. In a written order on Sunday, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said certain activities outside containment zone would be allowed from 7 am to 7 pm Monday to Friday, subject to conditions.

Full list of new rules that will come into effect in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district from today:

Shops and markets outside containment zones to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday.

Schools, colleges and educational institutes will remain closed.

According to the order, vegetable markets in densely-populated areas will function in open places.

Only home delivery will be allowed allowed from restaurants.

Street hawkers and vendors will be permitted with Covid-appropriate behaviour and distancing, it stated.

Not more than five devotees will be allowed inside a religious place at a time.

A maximum of 25 people allowed in a wedding function subject to social distancing and sanitisation.

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed at a funeral procession.

Coaching centres, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, clubs and shopping malls will remain closed.

There would be full attendance for the frontline workers.

For the rest of the government employees, there would be 50 per cent attendance on rotation basis.

The order made it mandatory for all offices, including private ones, to set up a COVID help desk.

Industrial units will stay open following Covid-appropriate guidelines with mandatory Covid help desk.

The private sector has been asked to encourage the employees to work from home. No employee is to be allowed with symptoms, the order stated.

Only two passengers will be allowed in 3-wheelers like autorickshaw, three in an e-rickshaw and four in 4-wheelers -- all subject to proper distancing and wearing of masks. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday lifted Covid-imposed curfew from all districts barring Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur as active cases in these three districts are above 600, informed Additional Chief Secretary-Information Navneet Sehgal.

