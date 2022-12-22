Covid not over yet; need to be alert, increase booster doses uptake: Mandaviya tells Parliament

Delivering a suo-motu statement in Parliament on the present covid situation and steps taken by the government to check the pandemic, Mandaviya said, “In the last few days, we have seen an increasing trajectory of covid-19 cases across the world. India on the other hand has shown a continued decreasing trajectory of cases since last one year. Presently 153 new cases on an average are being reported daily across the country, but globally approximately 5.87 lakh new cases are still being reported on an average on daily basis."