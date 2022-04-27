This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For the last one week, there has been a rise in the number of Covid patients in Gurugram and Faridabad, the districts sharing proximity with Delhi, CM Khattar said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A high number of cases in the state are mainly recorded from Gurugram and Faridabad bordering Delhi, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday and further added that the state is fully prepared to tackle any surge in Covid cases.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A high number of cases in the state are mainly recorded from Gurugram and Faridabad bordering Delhi, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday and further added that the state is fully prepared to tackle any surge in Covid cases.
During the Covid review meeting with the prime minister, Khattar said, for the last one week, there has been a rise in the number of Covid patients in Gurugram and Faridabad, the districts sharing proximity with Delhi. In other districts, the cases are almost nil.
During the Covid review meeting with the prime minister, Khattar said, for the last one week, there has been a rise in the number of Covid patients in Gurugram and Faridabad, the districts sharing proximity with Delhi. In other districts, the cases are almost nil.
Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Health Minister Anil Vij were also present during the meeting.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Health Minister Anil Vij were also present during the meeting.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The chief minister also stressed, that two districts have been witnessing a massive surge in the last couple of weeks. “On April 27, of the total 535 Covid cases in the state, 421 were from Gurugram and 85 from Faridabad district. Faridabad also reported a fatality on Wednesday."
The chief minister also stressed, that two districts have been witnessing a massive surge in the last couple of weeks. “On April 27, of the total 535 Covid cases in the state, 421 were from Gurugram and 85 from Faridabad district. Faridabad also reported a fatality on Wednesday."
State is fully ready to tackle COVID
State is fully ready to tackle COVID
Noting the state government is fully ready to deal with the current Covid situation, Khattar said the Haryana government is administering the booster or precaution dose free of cost for the beneficiaries falling within the age group of 18 to 59 years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Noting the state government is fully ready to deal with the current Covid situation, Khattar said the Haryana government is administering the booster or precaution dose free of cost for the beneficiaries falling within the age group of 18 to 59 years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Khattar said presently 13,500 Covid tests are being conducted in the state daily which will be enhanced to 20,000.
Khattar said presently 13,500 Covid tests are being conducted in the state daily which will be enhanced to 20,000.
He said 94 oxygen plants have been set up from PM CARES and CSR funds. There are 58,000 isolation beds and 15,000 oxygen beds in state hospitals. Of the ₹602 crore ECRP (Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness) fund provided by the central government, 75 percent has been utilised, Khattar said.
He said 94 oxygen plants have been set up from PM CARES and CSR funds. There are 58,000 isolation beds and 15,000 oxygen beds in state hospitals. Of the ₹602 crore ECRP (Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness) fund provided by the central government, 75 percent has been utilised, Khattar said.