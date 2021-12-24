1 min read.Updated: 24 Dec 2021, 06:19 PM ISTLivemint
There can be a stampede where 100 of people can die. And don't say that this is state-managed. 100s of people are pushing each other and there is no control that people have on each other, Delhi HC said
Listen to this article
As clips of crowding Sarojini Market in Delhi surface on the internet, Delhi high court taking a note of it referred the incident as frightening.
The court said Covid Or no covid, the situation is eerie. “There can be a stampede where 100 of people can die. And don't say that this is state-managed. 100s of people are pushing each other and there is no control that people have on each other. They are just flowing like a river," it said, as reported by Hindustan Times.
Both the corporation and the police have ample power under the statute to take action, the court said adding, despite this, there is absolutely no improvement in the situation on the ground. It further asserted that the situation also indicates that number of vendors has also exceeded the limit of 200 put by the court.