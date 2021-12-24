As clips of crowding Sarojini Market in Delhi surface on the internet, Delhi high court taking a note of it referred the incident as frightening.

The court said Covid Or no covid, the situation is eerie. “There can be a stampede where 100 of people can die. And don't say that this is state-managed. 100s of people are pushing each other and there is no control that people have on each other. They are just flowing like a river," it said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

It has also summoned the police and authorities to watch the movement of the public who are coming to the market.

"It's been a complete and blatant breach of our orders, " the court said, adding that it sees no reason to say that same is not wilful.

Watch Video Here:

Sarojini Nagar market. New Delhi. Omicron will get trampled by this crowd.😂 pic.twitter.com/eOWK7US4IB — praveen 🇮🇳 (@praveensharma61) December 24, 2021

Both the corporation and the police have ample power under the statute to take action, the court said adding, despite this, there is absolutely no improvement in the situation on the ground. It further asserted that the situation also indicates that number of vendors has also exceeded the limit of 200 put by the court.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.