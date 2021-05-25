{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said COVID outbreak placed unprecedented demand' on health system. And further noted that the healthcare system in the country needs transformation to reduce premature deaths due to non-communicable diseases, news agency ANI reported.

To achieve universal health coverage and reduce premature deaths due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), healthcare system needs to transform. Sustainable development goal to leave no one underscores a public health approach and call for action by all stakeholders, he further added.

On NCD data, there's a silver lining for us, the minister said today adding, while 70% global deaths are attributable to NCD, in India it's nearly 63%.

We've been able to reduce premature NCD related deaths from 503 to 490 per 100,000 population from 2015-2019 due to investments by government, he said.

