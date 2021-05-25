Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID outbreak placed 'unprecedented demand' on health system, needs reformation: Vardhan

COVID outbreak placed 'unprecedented demand' on health system, needs reformation: Vardhan

Premium
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
1 min read . 05:23 PM IST Staff Writer

  • While 70% global deaths are attributable to NCD, in India it's nearly 63%, health minister said
  • We've been able to reduce premature NCD related deaths from 503 to 490 per 100,000 population from 2015-2019 due to investments by government, he said

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said COVID outbreak placed unprecedented demand' on health system. And further noted that the healthcare system in the country needs transformation to reduce premature deaths due to non-communicable diseases, news agency ANI reported.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said COVID outbreak placed unprecedented demand' on health system. And further noted that the healthcare system in the country needs transformation to reduce premature deaths due to non-communicable diseases, news agency ANI reported.

Vardhan stated as quoted by ANI, COVID-19 outbreak has placed unprecedented demand on the health system. Our health facilities and workforce are currently inundated with a plethora of activities related to controlling the pandemic.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Vardhan stated as quoted by ANI, COVID-19 outbreak has placed unprecedented demand on the health system. Our health facilities and workforce are currently inundated with a plethora of activities related to controlling the pandemic.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

To achieve universal health coverage and reduce premature deaths due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), healthcare system needs to transform. Sustainable development goal to leave no one underscores a public health approach and call for action by all stakeholders, he further added.

On NCD data, there's a silver lining for us, the minister said today adding, while 70% global deaths are attributable to NCD, in India it's nearly 63%.

We've been able to reduce premature NCD related deaths from 503 to 490 per 100,000 population from 2015-2019 due to investments by government, he said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!