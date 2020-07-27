Covid pandemic growing fastest in India

Covid-19 pandemic is fastest growing in India among worst hit countries in the world, reflected data from the Johns Hopkins live dashboard of the disease on Monday.

India, currently at the third spot after USA (4,234,140 cases) and Brazil (2,419,091) in covid-19 cases, has been seeing a sharp upward trend of the disease in its cumulative cases average. This is when India is far behind in testing compared to both the countries. The country saw a sharp rise in cases with a record 50,000 cases in last one day. So far the total tally of covid-19 cases has reached 14,42, 586 .

“With 50,000 cases a day India has now one of the fastest growing infection rates globally and could soon surpass Brazil to become second in terms of active cases. In the last 7 days. Almost 50% of the infection has been recorded in last 10 days or so,"’said Himanshu Sikka, lead - Health, Nutrition & WASH,IPE Global, an international healthcare development consulting firm.

“Such infection rate is alarming as we are still only testing 12,000 per million population, much lower than Brazil at 60,000 per million and USA at 163 000 per million. As time passes, India’s infection hot beds are also shifting from Delhi and Mumbai to other Metros and secondary towns like Pune, Thane, Chennai and Bengaluru," he said.

As India is all set to enter unlock 3.0, after a stringent 70 day lockdown, the gradual relaxations contributed majorly to the upward trajectory of cases in last one month.

Up until the end of June, the positivity rate of covid-19 cases was under 8%. It is only in the month of July that the positivity rate has hit double figures.

The further relaxations under Unlock 3.0 are all set to pose new challenges for the country in limiting the spread of coronavirus. “With opening of the economy, the epidemic could very fast spread to second and third tier cities, which don’t necessarily have the health infrastructure that allowed Delhi and Mumbai to keep the death rate low," Sikka argued.

Meanwhile, the Case Fatality Rate is also falling coming at 2.28% as on Monday which is also one of the lowest in the world.

In parallel, India also recorded about 31,991 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total recoveries beyond 9 lakh and the number currently stands at 9,17,567 taking the recovery rate to 64%.

“The purpose of the Lockdown was to identify and manage the containment and non-containment areas and manage them separately. The strategy of Tracing, Tracking, Testing and Treatment have been followed very effectively in ‘super-hotspots’ like Mumbai and Delhi, resulting in very high recovery rates: 72% in Mumbai and 83% in New Delhi," said Girdhar Gyani, Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI).

India is adopting the same approach is now being carried out in the new hotspots of Pune, Thane, and Bengaluru.

While covid-19 testing has also been ramped up in India public health experts said that growth rate of the disease has increased in India and higher recoveries will reduce the number of active cases.

“We can’t take the number of days taken to reach any such milestone as a basis to ascertain the speed of spread of the pandemic. Besides, beginning from June, we are testing aggressively in Containment Zones only, explaining the high positivity rates in June and July," said Gyani.

“What should be noted is our high recovery rates. The manner in which the recovery rates are rising, the number of active cases will drop drastically over the next 4-6 weeks," he said.

