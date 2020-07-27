Covid pandemic growing fastest in India

India, currently at the third spot after USA (4,234,140 cases) and Brazil (2,419,091) in covid-19 cases, has been seeing a sharp upward trend of the disease in its cumulative cases average. This is when India is far behind in testing compared to both the countries. The country saw a sharp rise in cases with a record 50,000 cases in last one day. So far the total tally of covid-19 cases has reached 14,42, 586 .