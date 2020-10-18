Devotees wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, walk towards a Kali temple in Jammu

Covid pandemic has peaked in India; can be controlled by end of Feb 2021: Govt-appointed panel

1 min read . 03:12 PM IST

Pandemic has peaked, but only if sufficient protective measures continue. Relaxation in protective measures can lead to a significant rise, up to 26 lakh infections within a month, says 'Covid-19 India National Supermodel' committee