Covid pandemic keeps services sector in India constrained in July

Lewis Cooper, economist at IHS Markit, said the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent introduction of lockdown measures continued to weigh heavily on the Indian service sector in July and IHS Markit estimates annual contraction in GDP of over 6% in FY21. “July data, as a whole, provide no real sign that the downturn is slowing. That's not surprising with lockdown measures still in force, but undoubtedly these will have to be loosened and companies have to reopen before the sector can move towards stabilization. With such a prolonged and significant downturn, any substantial recovery will take many months, if not years," he added.