'Covid pandemic not issue of politics but humanitarian matter for us': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called the Covid pandemic a humanitarian matter and not an issue of politics. The prime minister asserted that the government has ensured no one goes hungry during the pandemic.

Briefing about the BJP's parliamentary meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Prime Minister said the COVID pandemic is not an issue of politics but a humanitarian matter for us. After 100 years, this type of pandemic has come on Earth. 100 years back people died of starvation. But it is the first time when the huge population gets ration and not even a single person sleeps hungry. We did it as our responsibility and not a favour to any".

Such a pandemic has been witnessed by the world after a very very long time, Joshi quoted the prime minister as telling MPs at the BJP's parliamentary party meeting.

Joshi said that PM Modi also showed concern about the attitude of the Opposition amid the ongoing pandemic especially the Congress, and said it still believes, it has the right to be in power, Joshi quoted Modi has saying at the meeting.

"PM wants discussions in Parliament to be fruitful, Congress is showing most irresponsible behaviour by disrupting the Houses. Be it vaccines or poor welfare schemes, MPs have been asked to ensure this. 41 crores have been vaccinated. PM Modi has also expressed concern that even in Delhi frontline warriors haven't been vaccinated," Joshi added.

On the Pegasus Project media report, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, "there is no iota of link between government and Pegasus issue. Still, if they (Opposition) want to raise the issue through proper procedure, let them raise it. IT Minister has already issued a statement on the issue."

The parliamentary party meeting of BJP was held on Tuesday before the commencement of proceedings on the second day of the monsoon session. The meeting was attended by all MPs of the party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting was held adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

On the Covid vaccination drive, Modi emphasised that BJP MPs should ensure that the drive in their respective constituencies is carried out without glitches.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.