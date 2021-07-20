'Covid pandemic not issue of politics but humanitarian matter for us': PM Modi

Briefing about the BJP's parliamentary meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Prime Minister said the COVID pandemic is not an issue of politics but a humanitarian matter for us. After 100 years, this type of pandemic has come on Earth. 100 years back people died of starvation. But it is the first time when the huge population gets ration and not even a single person sleeps hungry. We did it as our responsibility and not a favour to any".

