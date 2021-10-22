Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid pandemic showed how technology can be game-changer: AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria

Covid pandemic showed how technology can be game-changer: AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria

The AIIMS chief was speaking at the Public Affairs Forum of India's 8th National Forum 2021.
1 min read . 04:13 PM IST Livemint

  • The COVID-19 pandemic showed the importance of technology, Dr Randeep Guleria said
  • We must make sure that we think it is more inclusive for even those who may not be that tech savvy, he added

Acknowledging the importance of technology,  AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that  if used properly it can be a gamechanger where there are issues related to  resources and manpower as far as health sector is concerned. 

The AIIMS chief was speaking at the Public Affairs Forum of India's 8th National Forum 2021. 

Guleria said, the COVID-19 pandemic showed the importance of technology and it really showed that technology used properly can be a game-changer in our country where there is this big issue of resources and manpower crunch, as far as the health sector is concerned. 

So we've adopted teleconsultation very quickly, which allowed us to consult with a large number of patients across the country without them having to come to hospital. It was cost-effective, he also said

Noting that there is a huge inequity as far as health is concerned, he said the issue needs to be addressed. 

"And, I sometimes worry that we should make sure that technology doesn't increase that divide. We must make sure that we think it is more inclusive for even those who may not be that tech savvy, and that is very important in the tech sector," he said.

The AIIMS chief said there has to be a lot of focus on using technology. 

"And, that is something that we need to do in terms of screening for non-communicable diseases or training for cancers, which will help in the burden of disease in a big way. We have to invest more in research, which is India specific and encourage more entrepreneurship," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

