As the new phase of free Covid-19 vaccines for all kickstarted on Monday (21 June), 86,16,373 people took the shots on the first day of the new phase of COVID-19 Vaccination. Harsh Mariwala, chairman of Marico Ltd and founder of Marico Innovation Foundation said that vaccine hesitancy poses a risk to ending the pandemic in India.

"Once the vaccine supply starts increasing, we must ask ourselves what we're doing to diminish vaccine hesitancy. So many are still sceptical of the jab. Solving the supply crisis alone won't end the pandemic. Those who can influence opinions must start promoting vaccinations," Harsh Mariwala tweeted.

Delivering vaccines in a country with a 1.3 billion population is quite challenging, but even though the government is doing relatively well. But there is still widespread hesitancy fuelled by misinformation and mistrust, particularly in rural areas where people have this notion that Covid-19 spreads only in cities. This hesitancy is not only confined to the rural areas, even in the urban pockets people also have several excuses for not getting jabbed.

Vaccine shortage can be taken care of by ramping up the production and other measures but tackling vaccine hesitancy will indeed prove difficult in this battle against the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India recorded less than 50,000 new Covid infections, today. With this, the total Covid-19 tally now stands at 2,99,77,861, while active cases fell below 7 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

