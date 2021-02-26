Covid patient load doubles at PGI Chandigarh in 10 days

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has witnessed a 100% increase in coronavirus patient-load over the past 10 days, as per an official statement by the hospital.

"The numbers have been consistently diminishing for some time and have been stable for over a month. However, the trend has reversed recently with numbers again rising on a daily basis and there has been a surge of admitted patients from 30 to 57 over last week, making it a 100% increase in COVID-19 positive here in PGIMER," said GD Puri, Dean, Academics.

"One may say that these are only two-digit numbers, but what is really worrying is the steady and fast increase. We just cannot afford to take it lightly, more so, because the newly detected mutant strain is far more transmissible," he added.

Puri further said that the novel coronavirus pandemic is far from over and with mask-usage down and mobility up, we are definitely contributing to accelerate the rise in fresh infections.

"Along with getting vaccinated, let us be more socially responsible and follow the COVID-appropriate-behaviour of wearing a proper mask, following hand hygiene and social distancing. This is the only mainstay to prevent Covid-19 infection," he further added.

This comes as Chandigarh on Thursday reported 49 more coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 21,590.

No coronavirus-related death was reported on Thursday as the toll stands at 351, as per a medical bulletin.

Meanwhile, Punjab is seeing an upswing in new Covid-19 cases with around 250 to 350 daily infections during the past two weeks.

Punjab is among five states which were asked by the Centre to refocus on strict surveillance, containment and RT-PCR testing to check the growing number of cases.

The other four states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

